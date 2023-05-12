88th Readiness Division Commander Featured Speaker at Milwaukee ESGR Breakfast

Sgt. Johnathon Carlino from the 484th Army Band played guitar for some breakfast music during the Wisconsin Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve Breakfast with Leaders on May 15 in Milwaukee.



Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve's 88th Readiness Division, was the event's featured guest speaker at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center. He thanked employers for their continued support of their service member Guard and Reserve employees and encouraged them to continue to promote ESGR to other business leaders.



Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve is a Department of Defense office that develops and promotes supportive work environments for Service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. It also provides assistance in resolving conflicts between the Service members and their employers.



Maj. Gen. Baker was joined by Army Reserve Ambassador Paul Hettich from Illinois.

