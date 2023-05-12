Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    88th Readiness Division Commander Featured Speaker at Milwaukee ESGR Breakfast [Image 5 of 8]

    88th Readiness Division Commander Featured Speaker at Milwaukee ESGR Breakfast

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Christopher Hanson 

    88th Readiness Division

    Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve's 88th Readiness Division, talks with local employers before the Wisconsin Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Breakfast with Leaders on May 15 at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee. As the featured speaker, he thanked employers for their continued support of their service member Guard and Reserve employees and encouraged them to continue to promote ESGR to other business leaders.

    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve is a Department of Defense office that develops and promotes supportive work environments for Service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. It also provides assistance in resolving conflicts between the Service members and their employers.

    Maj. Gen. Baker was joined by Army Reserve Ambassador Paul Hettich from Illinois.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 16:32
    Photo ID: 7807139
    VIRIN: 230515-O-GQ656-442
    Resolution: 1569x1177
    Size: 457.26 KB
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th Readiness Division Commander Featured Speaker at Milwaukee ESGR Breakfast [Image 8 of 8], by Christopher Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    88th Readiness Division Commander Featured Speaker at Milwaukee ESGR Breakfast
    88th Readiness Division Commander Featured Speaker at Milwaukee ESGR Breakfast
    88th Readiness Division Commander Featured Speaker at Milwaukee ESGR Breakfast
    88th Readiness Division Commander Featured Speaker at Milwaukee ESGR Breakfast
    88th Readiness Division Commander Featured Speaker at Milwaukee ESGR Breakfast
    88th Readiness Division Commander Featured Speaker at Milwaukee ESGR Breakfast
    88th Readiness Division Commander Featured Speaker at Milwaukee ESGR Breakfast
    88th Readiness Division Commander Featured Speaker at Milwaukee ESGR Breakfast

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ESGR
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Reserve Ambassador
    Employer Support
    88th Readiness Division
    Milwaukee County War Memorial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT