Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve's 88th Readiness Division, talks with local employers before the Wisconsin Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Breakfast with Leaders on May 15 at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee. As the featured speaker, he thanked employers for their continued support of their service member Guard and Reserve employees and encouraged them to continue to promote ESGR to other business leaders.



Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve is a Department of Defense office that develops and promotes supportive work environments for Service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. It also provides assistance in resolving conflicts between the Service members and their employers.



Maj. Gen. Baker was joined by Army Reserve Ambassador Paul Hettich from Illinois.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 16:32 Photo ID: 7807139 VIRIN: 230515-O-GQ656-442 Resolution: 1569x1177 Size: 457.26 KB Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 88th Readiness Division Commander Featured Speaker at Milwaukee ESGR Breakfast [Image 8 of 8], by Christopher Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.