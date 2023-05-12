Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    89th ATKS CoC [Image 4 of 4]

    89th ATKS CoC

    ELLSWORTH AFB, SD, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yendi Borjas 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force to Lt. Col. Eric Bliss, incoming 89th Attack Squadron commander, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, May 18, 2023. Bliss used this opportunity to thank everyone for welcoming him as the new commander of the 89th ATKS. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Yendi Borjas)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 12:07
    Photo ID: 7806332
    VIRIN: 230518-F-AW481-1142
    Resolution: 6278x3843
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AFB, SD, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 89th ATKS CoC [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Yendi Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CoC
    Ellsworth
    89th ATKS

