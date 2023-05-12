U.S. Air Force to Lt. Col. Eric Bliss, incoming 89th Attack Squadron commander, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, May 18, 2023. Bliss used this opportunity to thank everyone for welcoming him as the new commander of the 89th ATKS. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Yendi Borjas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 12:07 Photo ID: 7806332 VIRIN: 230518-F-AW481-1142 Resolution: 6278x3843 Size: 1.96 MB Location: ELLSWORTH AFB, SD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 89th ATKS CoC [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Yendi Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.