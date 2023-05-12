89th ATKS CoC

U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, 25th Attack Group commander, relinquishes Lt. Col. Christopher Billau, 89th Attack Squadron outgoing commander, of his command of the 89th Attack Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, May 18, 2023. The change of command ceremony is an honored tradition celebrate time after time when a new commander is chosen to command a squadron or wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Yendi Borjas)

Date Taken: 05.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 Location: ELLSWORTH AFB, SD, US