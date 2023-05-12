89th ATKS CoC

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Billau, 89th Attack Squadron outgoing commander, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, May 18, 2023. Billau used this opportunity to thank everyone for their support during his time as the 89th ATKS commander. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Yendi Borjas)

