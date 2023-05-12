Navy Expeditionary Medical Unit Rotations Provide Ongoing Medical Support in the Middle East

230322-N-N1526-0001 Erbil Air Base, Iraq (March 22, 2023) Cmdr. Katharina Pellegrin, left, the trauma director, and intensive care unit nurse Lt. Leah Wiltshire, far back right, both assigned to Navy Expeditionary Medical Unit 10- Gulf (NEMU 10G), Rotation 13, monitor Army medics assigned to the 709th Medical Company Area Support (MCAS), as they receive a report during a mass casualty exercise, March 22, 2023. NEMU 10G, Rotation 13 deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve to conduct Role 2 enhanced (2E) medical care shore-based capabilities at Erbil Air Base in Iraq for U.S. Armed Forces, civilian contractors, and multi-national coalition forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Jerrol Wallace)

Date Taken: 03.22.2023 Location: ERBIL AIR BASE, IQ