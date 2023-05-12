Navy Expeditionary Medical Unit Rotations Provide Ongoing Medical Support in the Middle East

230224-N-N1526-0001 Erbil Air Base, Iraq (Feb. 24, 2023) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joshua Thomas, left, monitors coalition force members as the treat a simulated casualty during the Inaugural Mass Casualty Olympics on Feb. 24, 2023. NEMU 10G, Rotation 13 deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve to conduct Role 2 enhanced (2E) medical care shore-based capabilities at Erbil Air Base in Iraq for U.S. Armed Forces, civilian contractors, and multi-national coalition forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Jerrol Wallace)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 10:30
|Photo ID:
|7806046
|VIRIN:
|230224-N-N1526-0001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|ERBIL AIR BASE, IQ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
