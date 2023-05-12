Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Expeditionary Medical Unit Rotations Provide Ongoing Medical Support in the Middle East [Image 1 of 4]

    Navy Expeditionary Medical Unit Rotations Provide Ongoing Medical Support in the Middle East

    ERBIL AIR BASE, IRAQ

    10.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    221020-N-N1526-0001 Erbil Air Base, Iraq (Oct. 20, 2022) Personnel assigned to Navy Expeditionary Medical Unit 10- Gulf (NEMU 10G), Rotation 13 board an Air Force C-17 as they prepare to leave Kuwait for Erbil, Iraq on Oct. 20, 2022. NEMU 10G, Rotation 13 deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve to conduct Role 2 enhanced (2E) medical care shore-based capabilities at Erbil Air Base in Iraq for U.S. Armed Forces, civilian contractors, and multi-national coalition forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Jerrol Wallace)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 10:30
    Photo ID: 7806043
    VIRIN: 221020-N-N1526-0001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: ERBIL AIR BASE, IQ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Expeditionary Medical Unit Rotations Provide Ongoing Medical Support in the Middle East [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Expeditionary Medical Unit Rotations Provide Ongoing Medical Support in the Middle East
    Navy
    Navy Expeditionary Medical Unit Rotations Provide Ongoing Medical Support in the Middle East
    Navy Expeditionary Medical Unit Rotations Provide Ongoing Medical Support in the Middle East

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Expeditionary Medicine
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic
    EMF Juliet
    NEMU 10G

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT