221020-N-N1526-0001 Erbil Air Base, Iraq (Oct. 20, 2022) Personnel assigned to Navy Expeditionary Medical Unit 10- Gulf (NEMU 10G), Rotation 13 board an Air Force C-17 as they prepare to leave Kuwait for Erbil, Iraq on Oct. 20, 2022. NEMU 10G, Rotation 13 deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve to conduct Role 2 enhanced (2E) medical care shore-based capabilities at Erbil Air Base in Iraq for U.S. Armed Forces, civilian contractors, and multi-national coalition forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Jerrol Wallace)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 10:30 Photo ID: 7806043 VIRIN: 221020-N-N1526-0001 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.69 MB Location: ERBIL AIR BASE, IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Expeditionary Medical Unit Rotations Provide Ongoing Medical Support in the Middle East [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.