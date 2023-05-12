U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Bennett, a subject matter expert with the Air National Guard Production Assessment Team, speaks to U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Dewitt, a member of the 105th Maintenance Squadron, during a visit to the 105th Airlift Wing at Stewart Air National Guard Base May 9, 2023. The purpose of the PAT is to assist individual wings in identification of opportunities for increased effectiveness to increase aircraft availability. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Espeut)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 10:28 Photo ID: 7806028 VIRIN: 230509-F-CK960-2533 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 515.84 KB Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 105th AW Hosts The ANG Production Assessment Team [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Patrick Espeut, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.