    105th AW Hosts The ANG Production Assessment Team [Image 4 of 4]

    105th AW Hosts The ANG Production Assessment Team

    NEWBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Espeut 

    105th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kristopher R. Geis, commander of the 105th Maintenance Group, meets with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tim Huchel and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Steve Countryman, team leads of the Air National Guard Production Assessment Team, during a visit to the 105th Airlift Wing at Stewart Air National Guard Base May 10, 2023. The purpose of the PAT is to assist individual wings in identification of opportunities for increased effectiveness to increase aircraft availability. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Espeut)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 10:28
    Photo ID: 7806031
    VIRIN: 230509-F-CK960-2539
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 660.8 KB
    Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 105th AW Hosts The ANG Production Assessment Team [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Patrick Espeut, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    105th Airlift Wing
    NYNG
    105th Maintenance Group
    Production Assessment Team

