105th AW Hosts The ANG Production Assessment Team

U.S. Air Force Maj. Ray Torres, a subject matter expert with the Air National Guard Production Assessment Team, speaks to U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Edward Connors, a member of the 105th Logistics Readiness Squadron, during a visit to the 105th Airlift Wing at Stewart Air National Guard Base May 10, 2023. The purpose of the PAT is to assist individual wings in identification of opportunities for increased effectiveness to increase aircraft availability. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Espeut)

Date Taken: 05.10.2023
Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US