    Fifth Fleet Admiral Transits Strait of Hormuz on Warship with UK, French Commanders [Image 2 of 2]

    Fifth Fleet Admiral Transits Strait of Hormuz on Warship with UK, French Commanders

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230519-N-NH257-1185 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 19, 2023) From left to right, Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, United Kingdom Maritime Component Commander Commodore Philip Dennis and Joint Commander of the French Forces Deployed in the Indian Ocean Vice Adm. Emmanuel Slaars observe UK Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster (F 229) pass by while transiting the Strait of Hormuz aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), May 19, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

