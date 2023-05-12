Fifth Fleet Admiral Transits Strait of Hormuz on Warship with UK, French Commanders

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt | 230519-N-NH257-1069 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 19, 2023) From left to right, United Kingdom...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt | 230519-N-NH257-1069 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 19, 2023) From left to right, United Kingdom Maritime Component Commander Commodore Philip Dennis, Joint Commander of the French Forces Deployed in the Indian Ocean Vice Adm. Emmanuel Slaars, Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, and Cmdr. Jake Ferrari, commanding officer of guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), discuss maritime operations aboard Paul Hamilton while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, May 19, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt) see less | View Image Page

STRAIT OF HORMUZ – The U.S. 5th Fleet commander transited the Strait of Hormuz aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) with naval counterparts from France and the United Kingdom, May 19.



Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, visited crewmembers as the U.S. Navy increases the rotation of ships and aircraft patrolling the strategic maritime chokepoint.



Cooper was joined by Joint Commander of the French Forces Deployed in the Indian Ocean Vice Adm. Emmanuel Slaars, and United Kingdom Maritime Component Commander Commodore Philip Dennis. While aboard, the leaders met with Paul Hamilton leadership, observed patrol operations and thanked crewmembers for their efforts.



“The Paul Hamilton team is doing remarkable work as we step up our patrols with regional allies and partners,” said Cooper. “This effort is about enhancing our collective vigilance and presence.”



During the transit through the narrow strait, Paul Hamilton and UK Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster (F 229) passed one another as Cooper, Slaars and Dennis observed. Lancaster arrived in the region last year and recently seized 3,000 kilograms of hashish worth $6 million from a fishing vessel transiting the Arabian Sea, May 8.



Paul Hamilton has been operating in the Middle East since February after departing its San Diego homeport in January.