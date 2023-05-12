230519-N-NH257-1069 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 19, 2023) From left to right, United Kingdom Maritime Component Commander Commodore Philip Dennis, Joint Commander of the French Forces Deployed in the Indian Ocean Vice Adm. Emmanuel Slaars, Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, and Cmdr. Jake Ferrari, commanding officer of guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), discuss maritime operations aboard Paul Hamilton while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, May 19, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 07:36 Photo ID: 7805688 VIRIN: 230519-N-NH257-1069 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.26 MB Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fifth Fleet Admiral Transits Strait of Hormuz on Warship with UK, French Commanders [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.