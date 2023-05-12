U.S. Airmen assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing admire new gym equipment during the grand opening of a new fitness facility at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 17, 2023. The grand opening included a ribbon cutting ceremony with the outgoing 378th AEW command team, Brig. Gen. William Betts, and Command Chief Master Sgt. William Kelly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 05:40
|Photo ID:
|7805651
|VIRIN:
|230517-F-UO935-1054
|Resolution:
|3610x2211
|Size:
|664.29 KB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 378th AEW opens new fitness facility at PSAB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT