    378th AEW opens new fitness facility at PSAB [Image 4 of 5]

    378th AEW opens new fitness facility at PSAB

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing admire new gym equipment during the grand opening of a new fitness facility at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 17, 2023. The grand opening included a ribbon cutting ceremony with the outgoing 378th AEW command team, Brig. Gen. William Betts, and Command Chief Master Sgt. William Kelly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

    This work, 378th AEW opens new fitness facility at PSAB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

