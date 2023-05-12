378th AEW opens new fitness facility at PSAB

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William Betts, center, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, cuts a ribbon held by Chief Master Sgt. William Kelly, 378th AEW command chief, and Lt. Col. David Yu, 378th Force Support Squadron commander, during the grand opening of a new fitness facility at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 17, 2023. Service members assigned to the 378th AEW took part in the ceremony and admired the new equipment in the new fitness center (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

