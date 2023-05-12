Polynesian Dance Team Perform with USAG Humphreys Soldiers

South Pacific Warriors, a Polynesian dance group, take a group photograph at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Summer Bash celebration at the Humphreys Hub on May 19, 2023. The full performance included a haka and traditional dance routines from Hawaii, Tahiti, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and Samoa. Summer Bash is hosted by Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, to introduce U.S. Army Soldiers, Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Soldiers, DA civilians, and their families to different cultures and strengthen morale and welfare within the community. (DoD photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim, KATUSA)

