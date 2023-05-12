Polynesian Dance Team Perform with USAG Humphreys Soldiers

U.S. Army Soldiers and Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Soldiers dance with the South Pacific Warriors, a Polynesian dance group, during the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Summer Bash celebration at the Humphreys Hub on May 19, 2023. The full performance included a haka and traditional dance routines from Hawaii, Tahiti, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and Samoa. Summer Bash is hosted by Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, to introduce the community to different cultures and strengthen morale and welfare within the command. (DoD photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim, KATUSA)

