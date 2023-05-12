Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Polynesian Dance Team Perform with USAG Humphreys Soldiers [Image 1 of 9]

    Polynesian Dance Team Perform with USAG Humphreys Soldiers

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim 

    USAG Humphreys

    South Pacific Warriors, a Polynesian dance group, take a photo during the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Summer Bash celebration at the Humphreys Hub on May 19, 2023. The full performance included a haka and traditional dance routines from Hawaii, Tahiti, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and Samoa. Summer Bash is hosted by Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, to introduce U.S. Army Soldiers, Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Soldiers, DA civilians, and their families to different cultures and strengthen morale and welfare within the community. (DoD photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim, KATUSA)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 04:55
    Photo ID: 7805630
    VIRIN: 230519-O-A1109-2001
    Resolution: 6605x4403
    Size: 24.35 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polynesian Dance Team Perform with USAG Humphreys Soldiers [Image 9 of 9], by CPL Min Su Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Polynesian Dance Team Perform with USAG Humphreys Soldiers
    Polynesian Dance Team Perform with USAG Humphreys Soldiers
    Polynesian Dance Team Perform with USAG Humphreys Soldiers
    Polynesian Dance Team Perform with USAG Humphreys Soldiers
    Polynesian Dance Team Perform with USAG Humphreys Soldiers
    Polynesian Dance Team Perform with USAG Humphreys Soldiers
    Polynesian Dance Team Perform with USAG Humphreys Soldiers
    Polynesian Dance Team Perform with USAG Humphreys Soldiers
    Polynesian Dance Team Perform with USAG Humphreys Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    morale
    MWR
    org day
    IMCOM-P
    summer celebration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT