U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William Betts, right, outgoing commander of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, relinqueshes command to Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, left, Ninth Air Force deputy commander, during a change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 18, 2023. During the ceremony, Betts relinquished command of the 378th AEW to Brig. Gen. Akshai Gandhi. The tradition of change of command ceremonies are to allow service members to witness their new leader assume the responsibility and trust associated with the position of commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 04:24 Photo ID: 7805609 VIRIN: 230518-F-UO935-1243 Resolution: 3560x2556 Size: 1.12 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Passing the guidon: the 378th AEW holds CoC ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.