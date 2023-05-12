Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Passing the guidon: the 378th AEW holds CoC ceremony [Image 3 of 13]

    Passing the guidon: the 378th AEW holds CoC ceremony

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Maj.) Joel Heath, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing Chaplain, delivers an invocation during a change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 18, 2023. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. William Betts relinquished command of the 378th AEW to Brig. Gen. Akshai Gandhi. The tradition of change of command ceremonies are to allow service members to witness their new leader assume the responsibility and trust associated with the position of commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 04:24
    Photo ID: 7805603
    VIRIN: 230518-F-UO935-1106
    Resolution: 4064x2686
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    This work, Passing the guidon: the 378th AEW holds CoC ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command ceremony
    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    Royal Saudi Air Force
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

