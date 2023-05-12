U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Kelly, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, holds the guidon during a change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 18, 2023. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. William Betts relinquished command of the 378th AEW to Brig. Gen. Akshai Gandhi. The tradition of change of command ceremonies are to allow service members to witness their new leader assume the responsibility and trust associated with the position of commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 04:24 Photo ID: 7805607 VIRIN: 230518-F-UO935-1182 Resolution: 1902x2901 Size: 543.16 KB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Passing the guidon: the 378th AEW holds CoC ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.