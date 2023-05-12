Alexandroupoli port helps deliver rotational forces home

Pfc. Gioncarlo Gonzalez, Sgt. Patrina Thomas and Spc. Enriel Feliciano scans and logs pieces of U.S. military equipment before loading onto a transport ship docked at the port of Alexandroupoli, Greece on May 14, 2023. All three are assigned to the 352nd Expeditionary Terminal Operation, a Florida U.S. Army Reserve unit mobilized to Greece as part of their annual training. The team maintained logs of more than 400 pieces of military equipment, clearing space at the port for incoming military equipment to be used during DEFENDER 23, a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

