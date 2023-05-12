Alexandroupoli port helps deliver rotational forces home

1st Lt. Kyle Cupp, a fire directions officer assigned to the 1st of the 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), directs Greek port personnel as they load equipment belonging to Cupp’s unit onto the ARC Endurance docked at the Alexandroupoli, Greece port on May 14, 2023. Cupp and fellow unit members helped load more than 400 pieces of military equipment onto the Endurance to clear the port for another transport carrying U.S. military equipment destined to support DEFENDER 23, a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

