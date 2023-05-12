Alexandroupoli port helps deliver rotational forces home

More than 400 U.S. military vehicles and communications equipment were staged in lines before being loaded into the transport ship Endurance at the port of Alexandroupoli, Greece on May 14, 2023. The equipment, belonging to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), was loaded within two days to make room for an incoming transport ship holding U.S. military equipment that will be used in support of DEFENDER 23, a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

