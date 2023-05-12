JASDF supports Exercise Southern Beach

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15J Eagle prepares to take off in support of Exercise Southern Beach at Naha Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2023. This exercise helps strengthen relationships between foreign and domestic forces, ensuring an effective and lethal response to future high-end missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

Date Taken: 05.16.2023
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP