    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15J Eagle takes off in support of Exercise Southern Beach at Naha Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2023. Southern Beach is a locally organized bilateral training exercise for U.S. forces and JASDF units to practice mission planning, flying and debriefing together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

    This work, JASDF supports Exercise Southern Beach [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    18th Wing
    Interoperability
    Exercise
    JASDF
    Southern Beach

