A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15J Eagle prepares to take off in support of Exercise Southern Beach at Naha Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2023. Southern Beach is a locally organized bilateral training exercise for U.S. forces and JASDF units to practice mission planning, flying and debriefing together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 02:20
|Photo ID:
|7805411
|VIRIN:
|230516-F-BS464-1129
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JASDF supports Exercise Southern Beach [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT