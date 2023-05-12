Navy Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii Hosts Government Procurement Industry Forum

HONOLULU, Hawaii (May18, 2023) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii commanding officer Capt. Cameron Geertsema speaks to Hawaii business leaders during a Government Procurement Industry Forum at the Oahu Veteran's Center May 18. The forum was hosted by NAVFAC Hawaii and open to the public and featured current and future government industry partners and government agencies, providing a platform for discussing key trends, advancements, and challenges in naval facilities engineering and infrastructure. (U.S. Navy photo by Corwin M. Colbert)
