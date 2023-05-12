Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii Hosts Government Procurement Industry Forum [Image 2 of 7]

    Navy Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii Hosts Government Procurement Industry Forum

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Corwin Colbert 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    HONOLULU, Hawaii (May18, 2023) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii commanding officer Capt. Cameron Geertsema speaks to Hawaii business leaders during a Government Procurement Industry Forum at the Oahu Veteran's Center May 18. The forum was hosted by NAVFAC Hawaii and open to the public and featured current and future government industry partners and government agencies, providing a platform for discussing key trends, advancements, and challenges in naval facilities engineering and infrastructure. (U.S. Navy photo by Corwin M. Colbert)

    NAVFAC
    HAWAII

