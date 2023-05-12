Navy Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii Hosts Government Procurement Industry Forum

Photo By Corwin Colbert | HONOLULU, Hawaii (May18, 2023) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC)...... read more read more Photo By Corwin Colbert | HONOLULU, Hawaii (May18, 2023) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii commanding officer Capt. Cameron Geertsema speaks to Hawaii business leaders during a Government Procurement Industry Forum at the Oahu Veteran's Center May 18. The forum was hosted by NAVFAC Hawaii and open to the public and featured current and future government industry partners and government agencies, providing a platform for discussing key trends, advancements, and challenges in naval facilities engineering and infrastructure. (U.S. Navy photo by Corwin M. Colbert) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU, Hawaii – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii hosted a Government Procurement Industry Forum at the Oahu Veteran's Center May 18.



The forum was open to the public and featured current and future government industry partners and government agencies, providing a platform for discussing key trends, advancements, and challenges in naval facilities engineering and infrastructure.



"The event is a stand-alone NAVFAC Hawaii forum, where we discussed various topics about our agency," said Tony Anderson, Assistant Deputy Director Office of Small Business Programs at NAVFAC Hawaii. "Agencies normally invite us to present procurement-related topics and maybe conduct matchmaking at an event. This event is a bit different since we provided a general overview of our agency to include the organization's inner workings. We discussed topics beyond procurement actions. We only invited two outside agencies to present who will present general topics regarding a few items regarding procurement programs."



Industry partners received a variety of information pertaining specifically to the agency. They gained an inside view of the agency's inner workings beyond the federal procurement process. Information was presented directly by the agency's subject matter experts. Anderson said this was an excellent opportunity to network and collaborate with industry partners in one location and hoped to build tighter connections with Hawaii's small business leaders by offering information that can help them obtain the necessary resources to work for the government.



"We planned to use this forum to expand our relationships with current industry partners and develop partnerships with those new to government procurement or new to seeking working relationships with NAVFAC, Hawaii," he said. "I'm seeking new long-term business relationships with vendors and growing a large group of responsible and capable vendors we can rely upon for government procurement actions. "



NAVFAC Hawaii’s commanding officer Capt. Cameron Geertsema led the engagement by providing the opening presentation. He outlined NAVFAC Hawaii's scope of operations across the Pacific. He stressed the importance of small business partnerships to NAVFAC's success historically and into the future.



"Today, as you sit and listen to my leadership team, I need you to ask tough and important questions," said Geertsema. "That way, you become more knowledgeable in how we do business. Because when you are successful, we are successful."



The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii is a U.S. Navy command that delivers best-in-class facilities engineering services. Its mission is to plan, design, construct, maintain, and dispose of the Navy's facilities and infrastructure, providing the Navy and Marine Corps with a decisive operational advantage.



