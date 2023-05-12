U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Ethan Grandolfo is on the attack against Robert Morris University at Cadet Lacrosse Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on April 25, 2023. Air Force defeated Robert Morris University 13-5. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 17:37
|Photo ID:
|7804783
|VIRIN:
|230429-F-YD678-1069
|Resolution:
|2545x1694
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Lacrosse vs Robert Morris University [Image 5 of 5], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
