    USAFA Lacrosse vs Robert Morris University [Image 4 of 5]

    USAFA Lacrosse vs Robert Morris University

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Rayna Grace 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Aidan Tolen and Ethan Grandolfo celebrate after scoring a goal against Robert Morris University at Cadet Lacrosse Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on April 25, 2023. Air Force defeated Robert Morris University 13-5. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 17:37
    Photo ID: 7804782
    VIRIN: 230429-F-YD678-1058
    Resolution: 3448x2295
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Lacrosse vs Robert Morris University [Image 5 of 5], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    Colorado
    USAFA
    LAX
    lacrosse

