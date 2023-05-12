U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Aidan Tolen and Ethan Grandolfo celebrate after scoring a goal against Robert Morris University at Cadet Lacrosse Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on April 25, 2023. Air Force defeated Robert Morris University 13-5. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 17:37
|Photo ID:
|7804782
|VIRIN:
|230429-F-YD678-1058
|Resolution:
|3448x2295
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Lacrosse vs Robert Morris University [Image 5 of 5], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
