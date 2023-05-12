USAFA Lacrosse vs Robert Morris University

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's lacrosse team storms the field prior to their game against Robert Morris University at Cadet Lacrosse Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on April 25, 2023. Air Force defeated Robert Morris University 13-5. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)

Date Taken: 04.29.2023