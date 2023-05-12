Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Papa Company Gas Chamber [Image 10 of 10]

    Papa Company Gas Chamber

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Papa Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Gas Chamber on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 15, 2023. Recruits are taught the importance of Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear safety as well as how to properly operate the gas mask. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 16:04
    Photo ID: 7804547
    VIRIN: 230515-M-WH433-1380
    Resolution: 4148x4024
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Papa Company Gas Chamber [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl William Horsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Papa Company Rappel Tower
    Papa Company Gas Chamber
    Papa Company Rappel Tower
    Papa Company Gas Chamber
    Papa Company Gas Chamber
    Papa Company Gas Chamber
    Papa Company Rappel Tower
    Papa Company Gas Chamber
    Papa Company Gas Chamber
    Papa Company Gas Chamber

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CS Gas
    CBRN
    Drill Instructor
    ERR
    Belay
    Black Shirts

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT