Papa Company Gas Chamber

Recruits with Papa Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Gas Chamber on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 15, 2023. Recruits are taught the importance of Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear safety as well as how to properly operate the gas mask. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)

