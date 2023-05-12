Papa Company Rappel Tower

Recruits with Papa Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Rappel Tower on Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 15, 2023. The Rappel Tower helps recruits build confidence in themselves and their gear and allows recruits to overcome their fears of heights. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)

