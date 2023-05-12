Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Pensacola Representatives Attend Pensacola Police Department Memorial Service

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Bruce Cummins 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Chief of Police Chris Upton greets Pensacola Police Department Police Chief Eric Randall, a Pensacola, Florida, native and U.S. Navy Veteran, at the Pensacola Police Department (PPD) Law Enforcement Memorial Service May 18. Upton, along with other NAS Pensacola representatives, attended the hour-long memorial which was designed to honor the memory of PPD officers killed in the line of duty and held during National Police Week.

    This work, NAS Pensacola Representatives Attend Pensacola Police Department Memorial Service [Image 5 of 5], by Bruce Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NASP #CNRSE #CityofPensacola #PenacolaPoliceDepartment

