NAS Pensacola Representatives Attend Pensacola Police Department Memorial Service

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Chief of Police Chris Upton greets Pensacola Police Department Police Chief Eric Randall, a Pensacola, Florida, native and U.S. Navy Veteran, at the Pensacola Police Department (PPD) Law Enforcement Memorial Service May 18. Upton, along with other NAS Pensacola representatives, attended the hour-long memorial which was designed to honor the memory of PPD officers killed in the line of duty and held during National Police Week.

