PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Security Officer Lt. Tony Gonzales greets Pensacola Police Department Police Chief Eric Randall, a Pensacola, Florida, native and U.S. Navy Veteran, at the Pensacola Police Department (PPD) Law Enforcement Memorial Service May 18. Gonzales, along with other NAS Pensacola representatives, attended the hour-long memorial which was designed to honor the memory of PPD officers killed in the line of duty and held during National Police Week.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 14:39
|Photo ID:
|7804261
|VIRIN:
|230518-N-GO179-003
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Pensacola Representatives Attend Pensacola Police Department Memorial Service [Image 5 of 5], by Bruce Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
