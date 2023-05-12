NAS Pensacola Representatives Attend Pensacola Police Department Memorial Service

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Chief of Police Chris Upton salutes during colors at the Pensacola Police Department (PPD) Law Enforcement Memorial Service May 18. Upton, along with other NAS Pensacola representatives, attended the hour-long memorial which was designed to honor the memory of PPD officers killed in the line of duty and held during National Police Week.

