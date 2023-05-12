386 ESFS holds shooting competition in honor of Police Week 2023

U.S. Air Force 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defenders, pose for a photo after a shooting competition in honor of National Police Week 2023 at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, May 17, 2023. National Police Week is a yearly event which honors law enforcement personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice. U.S. Security Forces defenders are responsible for the law enforcement, security, and defense of Air Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

