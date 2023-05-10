386 ESFS holds shooting competition in honor of Police Week 2023

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Angel Silva, a 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender, fires an M18 pistol during a shooting competition in honor of National Police Week 2023 at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, May 17, 2023. National Police Week is a yearly event which honors law enforcement personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice. U.S. Security Forces defenders are responsible for the law enforcement, security, and defense of Air Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

