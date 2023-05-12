Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386 ESFS holds shooting competition in honor of Police Week 2023 [Image 8 of 13]

    386 ESFS holds shooting competition in honor of Police Week 2023

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elijah Dagner, a 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender, aims an M18 pistol during a shooting competition in honor of National Police Week 2023 at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, May 17, 2023. National Police Week is a yearly event which honors law enforcement personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice. U.S. Security Forces defenders are responsible for the law enforcement, security, and defense of Air Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 08:35
    Photo ID: 7803432
    VIRIN: 230517-F-DG885-1009
    Resolution: 4813x3202
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386 ESFS holds shooting competition in honor of Police Week 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Defenders
    Police
    Security Forces
    National Police Week
    National Police Week 2023

