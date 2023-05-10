Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    403rd Army Field Support Brigade says farewell to ‘Powerhouse 7’ [Image 3 of 3]

    403rd Army Field Support Brigade says farewell to ‘Powerhouse 7’

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Galen Putnam 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Reaves, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade command sergeant major, passes the unit colors to Col. Lisa Rennard, brigade commander, 403rd AFSB, for the final time during his relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at the Kelly Fitness Center on Camp Walker, South Korea, May 16.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 23:21
    VIRIN: 230516-A-SJ091-995
    Location: KR
    This work, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade says farewell to ‘Powerhouse 7’ [Image 3 of 3], by Galen Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

