403rd Army Field Support Brigade says farewell to ‘Powerhouse 7’

Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Reaves, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade command sergeant major, passes the unit colors to Col. Lisa Rennard, brigade commander, 403rd AFSB, for the final time during his relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at the Kelly Fitness Center on Camp Walker, South Korea, May 16.

