403rd Army Field Support Brigade says farewell to ‘Powerhouse 7’

Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Reaves, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade command sergeant major, presents his final remarks under the call sign “Powerhouse 7” during his relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at the Kelly Fitness Center on Camp Walker, South Korea, May 16.

