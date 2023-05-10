403rd Army Field Support Brigade says farewell to ‘Powerhouse 7’

Photo By Galen Putnam | Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Reaves, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade command...... read more read more Photo By Galen Putnam | Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Reaves, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade command sergeant major, passes the unit colors to Col. Lisa Rennard, brigade commander, 403rd AFSB, for the final time during his relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at the Kelly Fitness Center on Camp Walker, South Korea, May 16. see less | View Image Page

CAMP WALKER, South Korea – The 403rd Army Field Support Brigade conducted a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Reaves at the Kelly Fitness Center here May 16.



Reaves assumed responsibility as the Powerhouse Brigade command sergeant major Feb. 10, 2021.



“Well battle buddy, I don’t think it has truly sunk in yet that you are departing the brigade. After passing the colors here for the last time, it will probably hit me loke a ton of bricks tomorrow morning,” said Col. Lisa Rennard, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade. “You're the epitome of a servant leader. From the first day I met Command Sgt. Maj. Reaves, it was never about him. It was always about the brigade, the mission, the workforce, and the army. You were the right command sergeant major at the right time. Joint Munitions Command is lucky, and I know you will make a big impact on the workforce as you serve as their command sergeant major. Godspeed and we wish you all the best in your future endeavors.”



In his final remarks under the call sign Powerhouse 7, Reaves thanked his family, brigade personnel, past leaders, discussed the intricacies of the 403rd AFSB, and expressed his gratitude.



“It has been my absolute honor to be part of this really unique organization, to serve alongside all of you, I will forever cherish the friendships, the partnerships, and especially moments that we have created together over the past 27 months,” Reaves said. “You all will be truly missed and hopefully we can stay in touch in the future.”



At an award ceremony immediately preceding the relinquishment of responsibility, Reaves was presented with the Legion of Merit Medal and a letter of appreciation from the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense. In addition, Reaves’ wife, Shanika, received Meritorious Public Service Medal for her contributions to the brigade and the U.S. Army Garrison-Daegu community.



Reaves’ next assignment will be as command sergeant major of Joint Munitions Command at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois.



To view and download more photos of the ceremony (and other brigade events), go to the 403rd AFSB Flickr page at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/afsb403d/albums/