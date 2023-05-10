Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMPACFLT Visits University of Hawaii [Image 2 of 3]

    COMPACFLT Visits University of Hawaii

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Trejo 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    HONOLULU (April 29, 2023) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with Naval ROTC midshipmen and guests during an awards ceremony at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, April 29, 2023. Paparo spoke about the unique opportunity these students have to study at UH and the honorable profession of serving in the U.S. military. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 21:53
    Photo ID: 7802761
    VIRIN: 230428-N-XG464-1039
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMPACFLT Visits University of Hawaii [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Jonathan Trejo, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Awards
    Midshipmen
    University of Hawaii at Manoa
    Naval ROTC
    Adm. Samuel Paparo

