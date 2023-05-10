COMPACFLT Visits University of Hawaii

HONOLULU (April 29, 2023) Midshipman 3rd Class Robert Nelson, from Makakilo, Hawaii, a student in the University of Hawaii’s Naval ROTC program, presents Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, with a lei for his support towards the exterior renovation of the Naval ROTC facilities, April 29, 2023. The execution of the facility renovation was a collaborative effort between UH Naval ROTC, UH facilities department, Seabees assigned to Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 303 and U.S. Pacific Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2023 21:53
|Location:
|US
