COMPACFLT Visits University of Hawaii

HONOLULU (April 29, 2023) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with the University of Hawaii’s Naval ROTC staff and Seabees assigned to Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 303 about the importance of the Naval ROTC facility renovation, April 29, 2023. The execution of the facility renovation was a collaborative effort between UH Naval ROTC, UH facilities department, Seabees and U.S. Pacific Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jonathan B. Trejo)

